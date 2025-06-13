Previous
by bricam
Finally, a nesting bird on the beach. Several parts of the beach are protected during the nesting season, unfortunately birds that nested earlier, had their nest washed away by a recent Spring tide. Nice to see them recovering..
Hazel ace
Love the focus and detail!
June 13th, 2025  
