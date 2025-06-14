Sign up
99 / 365
A Sanderling on Snettisham beach, hopefully she has nested high enough up the beach this time..
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Bri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
13th June 2025 9:07am
Tags
wildlife
beach
shore-birds
sanderling
Kathy A
ace
That’s a cute bird
June 14th, 2025
