by bricam
Narrowboat "Round Tuit" arriving at Bush Lock Grand Union Canal, Leicester. Looks like they have an audience whilst they pass though this lock..
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
