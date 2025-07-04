Previous
by bricam
Looking up stream from Vice's Bridge, Grand Union Canal. Believe it or not, that's not a waterside bar, but some-one's summer house. It started as a typical garden shed and just grew..
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Kathy A ace
Wouldn’t that be a nice place to spend the summer
July 4th, 2025  
