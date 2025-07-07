Previous
by bricam
Taken on an earlier walk on the beach, I was trying my hand at panning using a compact. I was happy to get one or two decent shots, but to get two kite surfers in shot was a bonus..
Hazel ace
It's a great action shot!
July 7th, 2025  
