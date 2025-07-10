Previous
RSPB Snettis resize by bricam
125 / 365

RSPB Snettis resize

Some of the visitors to the reserve,
Black Headed Gull, Greylag Geese, Oyster Catcher, Egyptian Geese, Godwit, Pair of Oyster Catchers..
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
