by bricam
Look, this is what happens when you spend too much time in the sun. Spotted from the towpath, Grand Union Canal Sth Wigston Leic's..
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
