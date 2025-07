I posted this family of Bewick's Swans travelling through and leaving a canal lock earlier this month, I didn't know if this had been intentional or not. On my walk yesterday, as I approached Ervins Lock, there waiting was the same family of Swans, as the gates where opened in they swam. So it looks like these parents have learned to take the locks to travel literally up and down the Canal, the Boaters taking care not to swamp them as the drain and fill the Locks..