138 / 365
We have had a plague of Lady birds over the last few day's it seemed s shame to waste a photo op..
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Bri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
macro
,
insects
,
lady-bird
