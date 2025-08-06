Previous
by bricam
152 / 365

Made me jump, I was trying to get a shot of the chicks, then UP popped Dad.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Handsome fellow
August 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact