by bricam
155 / 365

A Grey Heron taking advantage of the recently cleared banks. Spotted Grand Union Canal South Wigston..
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Aimee Ann
Great capture!
August 9th, 2025  
