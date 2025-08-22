Sign up
168 / 365
i was just about to water the plants on the veranda when I noticed this wasp, not my favorite little critter, as I've already had a few stings this year, but I like the contrast it made on the flower..
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Bri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Tags
insects
wasp
