by bricam
168 / 365

i was just about to water the plants on the veranda when I noticed this wasp, not my favorite little critter, as I've already had a few stings this year, but I like the contrast it made on the flower..
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
46% complete

