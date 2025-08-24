Previous
by bricam
High than normal tides expected over the next three days, to the left of this rope was the protected area for the sea birds breeding season. These higher tides here at Snettisham are only just contained..
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
