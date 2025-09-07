Previous
by bricam
184 / 365

With all this talk about today's Lunar eclipse, I thought I would see how my little compact would cope with a moon shot. It's asking a lot, but I did get this after a little help from Affinity Photo..
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Aimee Ann
Well done. Very pleasing to look at
September 7th, 2025  
