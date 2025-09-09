Sign up
186 / 365
Stranded..
The Black Pearl ( Thats whats she's named ) can go no further. Tied up at Lock 35 due to low water, is waiting for the rains to come. Until then it's a waiting game..
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
9th September 2025 10:15am
Tags
canal
,
waterways
,
working-boats
