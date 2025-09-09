Previous
Stranded.. by bricam
Stranded..

The Black Pearl ( Thats whats she's named ) can go no further. Tied up at Lock 35 due to low water, is waiting for the rains to come. Until then it's a waiting game..
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

ByBri

@bricam
