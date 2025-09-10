Previous
by bricam
187 / 365

10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ByBri
A little Egret with it's eye on a meal, push's a Mallard out of it's ways.
Grand Union canal, nr Whetstone lane Bridge..
September 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact