195 / 365
Heron
He's waiting till the last minute, before leaving his fishing spot..Grand Union canal Leicester..
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
Bri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Tags
wildlife
,
canal
,
heron
,
waterways
,
waterside-birds
Kathy A 🇦🇺
I’m not sure if you are open to suggestions or not but I found my eye being drawn to the food signs. It is a lovely shot but think the heron would pop a lot more without them.
September 18th, 2025
