201 / 365
Part of the paddle lift of one of the canal Locks, the water is still low and the Lock gates are still locked, no one can go anywhere..
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Tags
canal
,
waterways
,
canal-lock
