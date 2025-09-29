Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
206 / 365
Magpie..
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
206
photos
25
followers
25
following
56% complete
View this month »
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
29th September 2025 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
magpie
,
wild-birds
Dave
ace
Beautifully framed by the berries
September 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close