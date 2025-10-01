Previous
by bricam
208 / 365

Walking past the allotments, it appears the gardeners are starting the clear and tidy up ready for the winter..
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact