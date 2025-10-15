Previous
The Wood Cutters block.. by bricam
222 / 365

The Wood Cutters block..

15th October 2025

Bri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
60% complete

Photo Details

Hazel ace
I like your composition and the vignette emphasises the colours and textures!
October 15th, 2025  
