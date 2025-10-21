Sign up
228 / 365
Looking across the Wash, just caught one of the murmurations as the light faded and the tide rose..
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
Bri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
228
photos
25
followers
25
following
62% complete
62% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-A725F
Taken
20th October 2025 5:25pm
Tags
wildlife
,
coast
,
murmuration
,
the-wash
