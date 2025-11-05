Sign up
Previous
243 / 365
Preparation sketch for my next paint project, I will be going back to acrylic's for a while, me and watercolour are not natural partners. If I'm happy with the result, I'll post the finished piece..
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Photo Details
Tags
sketch
,
artwork
,
drawing
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I like the concept- it reminds me of the artwork/illustrations in the New Yorker back in the 70's (I think!).
November 5th, 2025
