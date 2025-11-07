Previous
by bricam
245 / 365

Last nights sky, so much promise, didn't expect the cloud and the rain..
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
David M
Great composition!

The more I look at it the more it draws me in. There must be some secret in those trees! The clouds are pointing the way.
November 7th, 2025  
