245 / 365
Last nights sky, so much promise, didn't expect the cloud and the rain..
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
Bri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Tags
cloud
,
evening-sky
David M
Great composition!
The more I look at it the more it draws me in. There must be some secret in those trees! The clouds are pointing the way.
November 7th, 2025
The more I look at it the more it draws me in. There must be some secret in those trees! The clouds are pointing the way.