246 / 365
brushes
Just messing, I had hoped to have have this finished today, then I realised I had no clear gloss. I'll nip to the hobby shop tomorrow and then get it done..
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
0
0
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
248
photos
26
followers
25
following
67% complete
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A725F
Taken
7th November 2025 4:34pm
Tags
paint-brushes
