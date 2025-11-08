Previous
brushes by bricam
246 / 365

brushes

Just messing, I had hoped to have have this finished today, then I realised I had no clear gloss. I'll nip to the hobby shop tomorrow and then get it done..
ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
