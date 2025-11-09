Previous
by bricam
247 / 365

Had a walk down stream today, some of the first boats I've seen this year, I'm not sure if the boat are allowed to travel yet, the local sections of canal look back up to level, but not how the system is nationally.
9th November 2025

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
