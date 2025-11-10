Previous
Man and his dog.. by bricam
248 / 365

Man and his dog..

Acrylic on board, looking for my next picture idea..
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
Fun!!
November 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact