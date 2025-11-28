Previous
email_photo_1069425053 by bricam
266 / 365

email_photo_1069425053

A way marker, 6 miles by canal, but only 4 plus by road. In the better weather and if its only me gong into Leicester, I'll take my bike along the towpath..
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
73% complete

