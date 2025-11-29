Sign up
Previous
267 / 365
King Fiher
A lucky shot, I stepped out of home and there he was..
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
267
photos
26
followers
25
following
73% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
29th November 2025 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kingfisher
