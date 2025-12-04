Sign up
272 / 365
Mallard..
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
273
photos
26
followers
25
following
74% complete
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
Views
0
365
3rd December 2025 10:37am
Tags
wildlife
,
canal
,
mallard
,
waterways
