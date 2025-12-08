Previous
by bricam
276 / 365

At first glance, you would think this was a war zone, but it's actually someones allotment..
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
Allotments can be a bit idiosyncratic, to say the least, I think! Like the processing.
December 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact