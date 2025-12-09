Sign up
Previous
277 / 365
D.T,I.
Been raining all day, so it's been junk box Tuesday. Inside an old piece of measuring equipment from my Engineering days..
( DTI = Dial Test Indicator )..
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
0
0
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
277
photos
26
followers
25
following
75% complete
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
9th December 2025 2:43pm
Tags
macro
,
close-up
,
instruments
