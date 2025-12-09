Previous
D.T,I. by bricam
277 / 365

D.T,I.

Been raining all day, so it's been junk box Tuesday. Inside an old piece of measuring equipment from my Engineering days..
( DTI = Dial Test Indicator )..
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact