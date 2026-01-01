Previous
Swans by bricam
300 / 365

Swans

It's just new year and the lads are fulling out over the girts already.
Having only just gotten the canal water levels back to normal, the Canal and River Trust have started draining certain sections for maintenance.
ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
JackieR ace
Brilliant diptych
January 2nd, 2026  
