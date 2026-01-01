Sign up
300 / 365
Swans
It's just new year and the lads are fulling out over the girts already.
Having only just gotten the canal water levels back to normal, the Canal and River Trust have started draining certain sections for maintenance.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Bri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
canal
swans
waterways
JackieR
ace
Brilliant diptych
January 2nd, 2026
