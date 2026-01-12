Sign up
311 / 365
King Fisher G.U.C..
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
312
photos
28
followers
25
following
85% complete
View this month »
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
12th January 2026 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
canal
,
kingfisher
,
waterways
,
wildbirds
