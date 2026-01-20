Previous
by bricam
Leaving the UK on our ship " The Spirit of Discovery", we passed our sister ship The Spirit of Adventure off the French coast..
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
