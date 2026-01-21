Previous
What a difference a day makes..

Day 2 into day 3, running in rough sea's, we were originally on course for Madeira, however unable to out run stormy weather, we have diverted to Santander in Spain. Hopefully the rainbow on the horizon is a sign the bad weather is behind us..
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

