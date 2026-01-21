Sign up
Previous
320 / 365
What a difference a day makes..
Day 2 into day 3, running in rough sea's, we were originally on course for Madeira, however unable to out run stormy weather, we have diverted to Santander in Spain. Hopefully the rainbow on the horizon is a sign the bad weather is behind us..
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
0
0
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Tags
sea
,
sea-conditions
