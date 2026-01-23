Sign up
322 / 365
The good news is, that we made it safely to Santander on Wednesday, the not so good news is, that we have to remain here to a least Sunday, not even the ferry's are sailing. It's not such a bad life watching the goings on in the Port..
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Bri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
1
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
22nd January 2026 12:25pm
Tags
coastal
,
shipping
Hazel
ace
A great composition!
January 23rd, 2026
