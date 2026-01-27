Previous
by bricam
326 / 365

We have been at sea now for two days now, this was the view we left behind when we left Santander..
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

ByBri

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact