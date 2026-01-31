Previous
by bricam
330 / 365

A local fisherman setting his pots in the Port of Sana Cruz, La Palma..
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Dave ace
Wonderfully captured scene
