by bricam
354 / 365

Cheese and crackers for lunch, whilst having my lunch, I kept looking at the reflection on the cheese knife, so I thought why not. The cheese is Red Fox, made here in Leicester, it's a take on Red Leicester..
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Hazel ace
Well done for the reflections - very effective. I love cheese!
February 23rd, 2026  
@quietpurplehaze21 Thank you..
February 23rd, 2026  
