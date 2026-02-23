Sign up
Previous
354 / 365
Cheese and crackers for lunch, whilst having my lunch, I kept looking at the reflection on the cheese knife, so I thought why not. The cheese is Red Fox, made here in Leicester, it's a take on Red Leicester..
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
2
1
Bri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Hazel
ace
Well done for the reflections - very effective. I love cheese!
February 23rd, 2026
ByBri
@quietpurplehaze21
Thank you..
February 23rd, 2026
