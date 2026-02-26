Previous
by bricam
357 / 365

Finished, acrylic on board, the frame is my creation too. I tried it in white,black & brown,just didn't look right..
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
97% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
very romantic
February 26th, 2026  
