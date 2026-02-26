Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
357 / 365
Finished, acrylic on board, the frame is my creation too. I tried it in white,black & brown,just didn't look right..
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ByBri
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
357
photos
30
followers
25
following
97% complete
View this month »
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
26th February 2026 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
acrylic
,
dancing
,
artwork
Christine Sztukowski
ace
very romantic
February 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close