by bricam
This started out as a quick sketch for my next project and ended up as a water colour. Now I seen the idea with colour, I've changed my mind, she'll be watching the sun rise..
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
Dave ace
Beautiful
March 3rd, 2026  
Aimee Ann
Lovely
March 3rd, 2026  
