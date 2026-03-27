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by bricam
Photo 386

I came across this old one Pound note whilst rummaging around in an old box of bits and bob's, It's not in mint condition, but still I might try and get it valved just out of interest..
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

ByBri

ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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