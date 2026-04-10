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Pheasant.. by bricam
Photo 400

Pheasant..

I was quite pleased with these shots, taken at some distance with my little compact. The bottom shot was after it spotted me and decided to run for cover..
10th April 2026 10th Apr 26

ByBri

ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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