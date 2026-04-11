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Old bolts.. by bricam
Photo 401

Old bolts..

Some of the corroded bolts holding the sea defence's together. Hunstanton beach..
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

ByBri

ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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Babs ace
Interesting finds
April 11th, 2026  
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