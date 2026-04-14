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Photo 404
The Smoke House
We had drive out to a Texas themed restaurant for lunch, loved the decor and the food was amazing. We loved it, but not a place for the veggies..
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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365
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SM-A725F
Taken
14th April 2026 1:06pm
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texas
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh no- definitely a place for veggies- or vegans! Fun shot.
April 14th, 2026
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