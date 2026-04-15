Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 405
The Graffiti artist
A pen and wash on 300gsm paper. It took me two attempts to get this right. I find watercolour so tricky and if I'm not happy, I keep fiddling with it trying to get it right, I know I shouldn't but I can't help myself..
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
410
photos
35
followers
27
following
110% complete
View this month »
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A725F
Taken
15th April 2026 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
painting
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close