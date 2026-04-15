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The Graffiti artist by bricam
Photo 405

The Graffiti artist

A pen and wash on 300gsm paper. It took me two attempts to get this right. I find watercolour so tricky and if I'm not happy, I keep fiddling with it trying to get it right, I know I shouldn't but I can't help myself..
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

ByBri

ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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