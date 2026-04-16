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Previous
Photo 406
Pigeon Pete..
Pete's drying off in the breeze after a heavy shower..
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
411
photos
35
followers
27
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
15th April 2026 4:48pm
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Tags
wildlife
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pigeon
,
wild-birds
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