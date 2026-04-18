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Previous
Photo 408
Adonis Blue..
Narrow boat Adonis Blue, moored just down stream from my house, I particularly like the artwork..
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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ByBri
ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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