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All Saints by bricam
Photo 481

All Saints

Passing All Saints on my to our neighboring village of Blaby earlier, I noticed these Poppies..
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

ByBri

ace
@bricam
Hi, returning to 365 after a 2/3 year break. This time, no DSLR, no swapping lens or photoshop, just a smart phone, so we'll see...
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Corinne C ace
Creative POV
June 30th, 2026  
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